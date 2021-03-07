San Antonio family faces at least $80K in damages following attic fire on North Side, officials say

A San Antonio family is facing up to $80,000 in damages after the attic in their North Side home caught fire, according to San Antonio firefighters.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is facing at least $80,000 in damages after the attic in their North Side home caught fire, according to San Antonio firefighters.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Viewridge Drive.

Fire officials said when firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was showing from the back of the house.

Upon further investigation, the flames spread from the back of the home toward the middle of the structure before reaching the attic and breaking through the roof, according to fire officials.

The family had already evacuated the home by the time firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 50 minutes, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages to the home are estimated at $80,000.

Further details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

