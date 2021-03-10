Have you seen these men? They may be connected to an east Bexar County shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating three people in connection with a shooting in east Bexar County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a shooting between three males happened in the Daiquiri Lounge parking lot in the 8200 block of FM 78 around 2 a.m. on March 7.

A 35-year-old man was injured during the exchange of gunfire, deputies say.

HELP IDENTIFY THESE SHOOTING SUSPECTS The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The sheriff’s office said it needs help identifying the man seen in the distance shooting from the driver side of a silver SUV before leaving the area and heading westbound on FM 78.

Additionally, investigators need assistance in identifying the male seen shooting behind the black Chevrolet pickup who is wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white and black shoes.

Deputies say the third man, also seen shooting from the pickup, is wearing a gray long sleeve T-shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Both men are believed to be in their 30s or 40s. The men were both seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet Malibu sedan.

If you have any information, contact BCSO at 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

