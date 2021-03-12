After state lifts COVID-19 restrictions, senior living community in SA continues to follow safety guidelines

San Antonio – Even though Texas is open again and the state no longer has a statewide mask mandate, one senior living community in San Antonio said they are not taking any chances and will continue practicing COVID-19 safety measures.

“It’s very important for our residents to still make connections with their loved ones, but we do have to be responsible in how we make those connections. Our families have to make appointments. They have to get Covid tested. They have to make sure they’re wearing a mask,” said Dion Munoz, director of assisted living at Morningside Ministries.

Essential caregivers are the only ones who can visit their loved ones inside of the facility. Everyone else can schedule a masked visit outside or through a window.

“Ultimately science is what we were following,” Munoz said.

Munoz said a lot has changed since the pandemic started.

“There was a lot of anxiety, there was a lot of stress, there was a lot of unknown. But now that we have vaccines in arms, now that we know more about Covid, we’re better prepared to fight back against it,” Munoz said.

Sandy Cilone visited her father, who is currently at Morningside Ministries, on Thursday morning.

“When the pandemic hit, we just went into lockdown. And at that point, from one day to the next, I was not able to see him in person,” Cilone said.

Cilone said in the summer, she was able to do outdoor visitations.

“In October, when they started the Essential Caregiver Program, I was actually able to go to his room and visit him in-person. Scheduled visitations, but that allowed us to actually have face-to-face time together but the requirement of that is that I have a weekly Covid test,” Cilone said.

Cilone said she and her father have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I personally am glad that the state is open. I’m going to always wear a mask regardless, so just to keep everybody safe and protected,” Cilone said.

Munoz said they will continue following guidelines from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A spokesperson for Morningside Ministries said in total, six residents at Morningside Ministries in San Antonio have tested positive for COVID-19.

