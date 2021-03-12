‘COVID literally almost killed me,’ San Antonio man shares recovery journey on one-year anniversary of pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been more than three months since a man who nearly died from COVID-19 was released from a rehabilitation center, but he is getting stronger every day.

“I still have some complications from my time with COVID that I’m still dealing with every day, but I feel a whole lot better than I did when I was obviously near death,” Quinn Britt said.

Britt was diagnosed with the virus in July. Soon after testing positive, he was rushed to a hospital while having trouble breathing. He was intubated and placed in a coma.

“COVID literally almost killed me. One hundred twenty nine days in the hospital. About a month in the COVID unit, about a month in ICU and then two more months in rehab. I could barely walk when I came out,” Britt said.

Today, the father and husband can walk a mile without a walker, but he is still dealing with other lingering effects. A bedsore from his time in the COVID-19 unit requires him to wear a wound vacuum 24 hours, seven days a week.

“I have to go get the wound dressing change three times a week. And I’m still getting therapy for my legs and for my hands to try and restore a full functionality,” he said.

Although Quinn still has a long road ahead of him, he’s grateful he got a second chance.

“I just feel extremely blessed by God that I’m still here to be able to have this conversation. So many people who were in my circumstances back in July and August are not here to talk to you. And I feel very, very blessed that I am able to do that.”