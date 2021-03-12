‘I was terrified’: Woman pinned between stove, pickup truck thankful to be alive

SAN ANTONIO – Dorina Elizondo was having a routine night like every other and prepared dinner in her kitchen when the unimaginable happened.

A driver in a pickup truck broke through an iron fence, clipped a tree, obliterated a wooden privacy and smashed through a brick wall and into Elizondo’s Northwest Side apartment, pinning her against her stove.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t know how I made it,” she said.

Elizondo described the moments after as terrifying.

“I was pinned down. I was pinned down. I was yelling. I was terrified. Things were still falling. I mean, things were just rolling everywhere from the roof and everything,” she said.

RELATED: Family got frightening phone call from woman pinned between oven, pickup truck in apartment

Ad

She said it was dark, the pipes had burst and debris was everywhere.

“The whole kitchen cabinets, windows -- everything was on top of me. And then I just felt the pressure of the truck against me,” Elizondo said.

Elizondo sustained a cracked rib, among other minor injuries.

When Elizondo cried out for help, she wasn’t alone inside her apartment. Her 8-month-old dog named Sammie also barked for help amid all the debris. Sammie has since gone missing, and the Elizondo family is offering a $400 cash reward for anyone who finds the dog.

Police at the scene said they planned to test the driver for possible intoxication.

As Elizondo’s family sorted through debris, trying to collect her valuables, they said they found a pile of empty beer cans and several cans of PediaSure. They said the cans came from the man’s truck and insisted the victim doesn’t drink alcohol.

Elizondo said she is thankful to be alive and knows material items can be replaced and urges anyone who may come across Sammie to please return him.

Ad

Anyone with more information on Sammie’s whereabouts is urged to call (210) 986-9857.