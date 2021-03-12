Man arrested after several graphic images involving children found on phone, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been arrested after disturbing images were found on his phone, according to police.

Juan Moreno, 47, was arrested on three counts of child pornography, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to an arrest affidavit, the images and videos, which involved children as young as 2 years old, were found in September.

Moreno had asked two people to drive him to a salvage yard and he left his phone in the vehicle.

One of them looked through his phone, saw images of what they believed was child pornography, and contacted the police, the affidavit states.

Investigators said at least three images involving children were downloaded in late August.

Details surrounding his arrest are unclear, but booking records show he was arrested on Thursday.

His bond was set at $225,000.

