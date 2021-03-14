SAFD: West Side family loses home in large overnight fire

A family on the city’s West Side is now without a home after it went up in flames overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, at a home in the 1000 block of Hickory Trail.

Firefighters said they saw flames shooting from the roof when they arrived. Two people were inside of the home, but they were safely evacuated.

One man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The fire had spread to a home next door due to the high winds, but those residents were also evacuated safely, according to firefighters. Fire crews eventually were able to get the flames under control.

The first home was deemed a total loss due to the damages, which were estimated at $100,000.

Arson was called to the scene to investigate.

