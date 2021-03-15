Arson investigators looking for cause of fire at East Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire resulted in thousands of dollars of damage at an East Side apartment complex late Sunday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before midnight at the Peach Creek Apartments in the 300 block of Hedges Street, not far from East Commerce Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived the family who lives inside the apartment had already safely made it out. Fire officials said the fire started inside a bedroom of the upstairs apartment and that the fire was contained to the one area. Fire crews did, however, have to evacuate the building as they worked at the scene.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at $30,000. The apartment complex relocated the family to another apartment.

Arson investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.