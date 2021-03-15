Man wanted for murder in San Marcos arrested in San Antonio

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of a 36-year-old woman in San Marcos.

According to a news release, Kiril St. John Sokoloff was arrested in San Antonio and is being transported to the Hays County Jail.

Sokoloff was on the run since Friday night when San Marcos police officers responded to a welfare check call at a residence near the corner of North Bishop Street and Craddock Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the body of Cheryl Ritzer of San Marcos on the patio.

Officers also found an infant lying near Ritzer, police said. The infant was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, where an evaluation determined the baby was not seriously injured.

Police did not say how Ritzer was killed.

The incident is the second homicide in San Marcos in 2021.

