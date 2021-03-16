Have you seen this man? Clyde police say he was last seen in Putnam

SAN ANTONIO – The Clyde Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man last seen in Putnam, Texas.

According to police, James Knighten West, 81, was last seen on March 10 in the 200 block of Travis Street.

Police say West is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a “credible threat” to his own safety.

West is described as being 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, is bald and has hazel eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark-colored pants and has an eagle tattoo on his left forearm.

West was seen driving a white, 2017 Kia Optima with a Texas license plate KBN2514.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Clyde Police Department at 325-893-4111.

