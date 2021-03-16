SAPD officers come through for girl who lost toys in drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A seven-year-old West Side girl who has had a frightening week now has some new best friends in blue.

Two San Antonio police officers showed up at her door Monday bearing gifts.

They handed over several new toys to Nevaeh Rodriguez.

A photo shared by her mother, Tina Rodriguez, shows her beaming with joy.

Someone sprayed the family’s home with gunfire in early morning attacks twice this week.

Bullets tore into their home and the one next door to them in the 400 block of Frio City Road in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. Police still have not caught the shooter.

Although no people were hit, some of the bullets did destroy property, including some of Nevaeh’s toys.

According to her mother, the seven-year old has special needs and she holds her toys near and dear to her heart.

The loss, for her, was devastating.

The arrival of the gift-bearing officers, though, put a smile back on her face.

