SAPD searching for driver after man is hit by vehicle downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver that hit a man with their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street downtown.

According to police, a man in his 20s was hit by a white Cadillac while he was trying to cross the street.

Police said the victim was visiting from out of town and staying at a downtown hotel. The driver of the Cadillac did not stop to render aid and instead sped off, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. His name was not released.

SAPD said there is a possibility that the man was hit intentionally by the driver. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.