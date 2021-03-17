SAPD: Driver has medical episode, crashes into building

A man in his 60s was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a building early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of Farinon Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and DeZavala Road.

According to police, the male driver had a medical episode and drove off the road. He went through a parking lot and sideswiped a building, police said.

SAPD said the vehicle spun and crashed back into the building, before finally stopping.

The driver was taken to University Hospital. A passenger was also in the car, but not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.