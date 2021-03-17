Firefighters battle fire at unoccupied South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at an unoccupied South Side home was put out by firefighters before it could spread early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 9500 block of Espada Road, not far from Roosevelt Avenue and Loop 410.

Fire officials said the unoccupied house somehow caught fire and threatened the trailer next door.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire without incident.

A woman who lives inside the trailer next door was able to get out safely and was not harmed, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate was not given.