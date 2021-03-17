Former San Antonio teacher sentenced to prison for sexual assault of student

Jose Eduardo Hernandez, A former San Antonio teacher, was sentenced to six years in prison after admitting he had sex with a student.

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio teacher was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison after he admitted to having sex with a student.

Jose Eduardo Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Hernandez committed the crimes in 2019 when he was a history teacher and softball coach at Lanier High School. Documents state that Hernandez took an underage girl to a motel where they had sex during school hours. The victim said the assaults happened more than 10 times.

Hernandez was arrested at a middle school in the Hondo Independent School District, where he worked after leaving Lanier.

“Students look up to their teachers and coaches. Parents trust them with their children. This type of crime forever changes these young victims. I am hopeful that this resolution gives the victim closure,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Ad

“This defendant abused his authority and took advantage of a student who looked up to him. This sentence should send a message to anyone in a position of trust that we will not allow this in Bexar County,” Salinas said.

Upon his release from prison, Hernandez will have to register as a sex offender.

Related Story: