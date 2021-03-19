Man charged with aggravated assault after hitting victim with car during argument, police say

Phillip Nelson Mosier, 27, was taken into custody after police say he hit someone with a car.

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hit someone with his car during an argument, San Antonio police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, back on Jan. 27 Mosier was at an apartment complex on East Carson Street near North Hackberry when he allegedly got into an argument with the victim.

The affidavit says Mosier got into his car, a silver four-door Mercedes Benz, and intentionally went at the victim in the parking lot, fracturing his leg.

A neighbor of both Mosier and the victim heard the argument and saw Mosier leave the parking lot in the Mercedes, police said. She also positively identified him in a photo.

Mosier is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has a $30,000 bond.

