Suspect fires gunshot that punctures tire after woman finds him inside her SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot at a woman after she found him inside her SUV early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of South Brownleaf Street, not far from West Military Drive and Highway 151 after receiving word of a gunshot being fired.

According to police, the woman came out of her home to find the man sitting inside her Cadillac sport utility vehicle.

The man told the woman not to move, then jumped into a getaway car and drove off, but first fired a gunshot before fleeing, police said.

The bullet hit the tire of the SUV, flattening it. The woman was not hurt.

SAPD said they have no description of the shooter’s car, but that two people were inside it. So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

