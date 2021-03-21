SA Zoo’s Curt the bear now has a friend in Sheriff Woody after being found in habitat

San Antonio Zoo’s Curt the bear now has a friend in Sheriff Woody after he was found in his habitat on Sunday. (Credit: SA Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo’s Curt the bear now has a friend in Sheriff Woody after he was found in his habitat on Sunday.

The Sheriff Woody toy was likely left behind on accident from a family, according to zoo officials.

But, don’t worry! Sheriff Woody is safe and sound. He was also able to check out the zoo and meet some new friends.

The zoo shared Woody’s adventure on Facebook, as he posed with a T-rex, a lion statue, and even got a close look at the red-ruffed lemurs!

If your child is missing a Woody doll, the zoo says it’s waiting for you in the lost and found. He’s probably got some cool stories to tell!

More on KSAT:

New Dragon Forest experience opens at San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo takes in confiscated tiger cub, bobcat