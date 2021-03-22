Man hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was hospitalized following an apparent accidental shooting overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Road, near Rittiman Road on the Northeast Side.

Police officers arrived at the apartment and found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported by EMS to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

According to a preliminary report, his mother told police that she had picked him up from a bar and that he appeared “slightly intoxicated.”

After they returned to the apartment, the man exited a room bleeding from the gunshot wound.

No one else was inside the apartment at the time, police said.

Details surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but SAPD called the incident an accidental shooting. Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene.

Read also: