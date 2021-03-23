Seguin police recover thousands in merchandise stolen from storage units

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are asking Guadalupe County residents to check on their storage units after thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property was recovered.

“We had criminals in surrounding areas where they scope out various storage units in the city and county,” said Rusty Suarez, assistant chief of Seguin police. “They look for units that people may have not checked in a while. They check if the units are locked or not.”

Suarez said Seguin police are investigating several thefts that have taken place at storage facilities along 123 Bypass and Highway 46.

“Criminals are looking for easy access in and out,” Suarez said. “Not too many security cameras. They are not hitting all of them but the ones with the easier access to them.”

Suarez said officers have arrested a person for this crime.

“A suspect that was taken into custody with a bunch of stuff that didn’t belong to our victims but belonged to victims in the county because they are also working a rash of storage units as well,” Suarez said.

Ad

The department is asking anyone with any missing property from their units to check with the Seguin Police Department.

If you can identify your property to the police, it will be returned.

Suarez also recommends residents inquire with their storage facility managers about security resources.

“Ask about security cameras, lighting, if the units are enclosed in a fence. Is there a gate code that is only unique to customers?” he said.