Woman in life-threatening condition after she was cut in her throat on San Antonio’s South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in life-threatening condition after a cutting on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of Ludtke Avenue. Police say three friends were at a home in the area when a man in his 30s said he needed a ride home.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, agreed to give the man a ride home, but the two ended up in an argument during the drive.

Police say the woman was cut in her throat area, and the man ran away.

The woman was able to drive to the home on Ludtke Avenue to get help and give police information about the incident.

Police are now looking for the suspect and have not found the weapon used in the attack. The man was last seen wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt.

