Driver hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 410 access road, police say

A driver was hospitalized in a two vehicle crash on a loop 410 access road, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on the city’s North Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at an intersection of the Loop 410 access road near Airport Boulevard.

According to police, two vehicles had collided at the intersection, causing one of the vehicles to roll over.

Police said both drivers claimed the other had run a red light.

The female driver was taken to University Hospital with leg injuries, but is expected to recover. The 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.