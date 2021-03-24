Families reunite at long-term care facilities following lift of year-long restrictions

SAN ANTONIO – Susie Lopez, a resident at Morningside Ministries, got a surprise visit Wednesday afternoon.

Her sister Janie Hernandez was allowed to make an in-person visit. She said that when the staff told her she had a visitor she said, “For me? I don’t think so, you’re just joking.”

For the first time in over a year, the sisters were allowed to see each other in person.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has authorized expanded visitations statewide in nursing homes and other long-term care settings.

Previously, only essential caregivers were allowed in-person visits.

Hernandez said that until Wednesday, she was only able to see her sister through the facility’s windows.

“I would show her pictures through the window and give her cards with pictures of the grandchildren,” Hernandez said.

Wes Wells, the executive director of Morningside Ministries, said that they welcome the new guidance.

”We’re really excited for the families and the residents to get to be reunited and to be able to hug each other and hear each other’s voice in person instead of over the phone or through a window”, Wells said.

All residents have been vaccinated and Wells said visitors are being urged to get their vaccinations before visiting.

All COVID-19 protocols, including masks, remain in place at the facility, Wells said.

