SAPD searching for missing woman who has a medical condition that requires attention

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 77-year-old woman.

Pamela Dawn Fox was last seen Wednesday in the 4300 block of Springview Drive on the Southeast Side.

Police said she has straight, shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 170 pounds and is 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

She was last seen wearing maroon pants and a white top with maroon flowers. She may be wearing glasses and a black lanyard with a medical ID card.

She has a medical condition that requires attention, according to SAPD.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fox is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

