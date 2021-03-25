Watch: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds news conference on statewide senior vaccination program

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on the statewide “Save Our Seniors” COVID-19 vaccination initiative on Thursday in McAllen.

The news conference will start at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live in this article.

Abbott will be joined by other officials to share news on a program intended to vaccinate more seniors in the state of Texas, who are at greatest risk of severe illness from contracting COVID-19.

The governor first announced the program in February during a stop in Corpus Christi.

Through this program, Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.