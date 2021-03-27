SAPD: Pizza delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint, search still underway for suspect

A search is still underway for a suspect that held a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and stole his vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, on Vance Jackson and Pilgrim.

Police said the pizza delivery guy had stopped at an Exxon gas station on West Avenue and I-10, and when he walked out of the store, a man approached him.

The man held him at gunpoint and demanded his car keys, according to officials. The victim gave him the keys and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, heading westbound on I-10.

The pizza delivery guy called police to report that his car was stolen. It wasn’t long after that Park Police saw the stolen vehicle heading northbound on Vance Jackson, according to police.

Officers pursued the suspect until he made a right turn on Pilgrim and slammed into a parked trailer, according to SAPD.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Authorities are still searching for him.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

