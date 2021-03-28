BCSO: Man arrested after being on the run from New Mexico following a suspicious death

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man who was on the run from New Mexico following a suspicious death was arrested in East San Antonio by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Gregory Boston on social media on Saturday. He was arrested in the 300 block of Glenbrook.

Boston’s arrest comes after BCSO SWAT and Texas Anti-Gang Unit deputies were following up on information regarding Boston’s whereabouts on Friday.

He had two federal warrants for possession of a weapon-firearm and an out-of-state warrant for armed robbery with a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Boston initially fled from New Mexico and had been on the run following a suspicious death, which the Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating.

Officials said Boston was arrested without incident and is waiting to be extradited back to New Mexico for his state and federal warrants.

