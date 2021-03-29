WATCH: Buses transporting migrant children from Rio Grande Valley arrive at Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls

SAN ANTONIO – Buses carrying migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without an adult family member are arriving at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls.

Bexar County leaders entered a deal with the federal government to provide temporary shelter at Freeman Coliseum. The children are arriving from the Rio Grande Valley.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff spoke about the agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during a press conference at the county courthouse on Friday afternoon.

As many as 2,400 unaccompanied migrant children will be housed at the expo halls at Freeman Coliseum starting next week, Wolff said. The 60-day agreement will terminate on May 30, he said.

Also on KSAT: