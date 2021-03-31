Apartment fire causes $15,000 in damage, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex.

The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodmont Townhomes in the 3800 block of Barrington Street, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from a bottom floor apartment. When they entered the apartment they found a pile of clothes on fire, fire officials said.

The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

Authorities say the fire did cause roughly $15,000 in damage. No one was hurt. Some smoke did get into the next apartment, firefighters said.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.