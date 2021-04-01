East Side woman displaced from home by fire

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side woman has been displaced from her home following a fire early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Lamar Street, not far from North Hackberry Street and Interstate 37.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames on the exterior of the house.

Fire officials said the woman heard a popping noise and was then alerted of the fire by neighbors. The woman was able to make it safely out.

Investigators said the exact cause of the fire is not currently known, but they do believe the fire may have been electrical in nature.

Damage to the home is estimated at $30,000.

The woman said she will be staying with a relative for the time being.