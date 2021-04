The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Ambrosio Ruiz Saenz.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man.

Ambrosio Ruiz Saenz was last seen Thursday in the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Saenz is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants, gray jacket and wears a silver necklace of the gold star of David.

Anyone with information about Saenz’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.