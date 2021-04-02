Man caught on camera breaking into medical school’s parking lot, stealing credit cards, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was caught on camera breaking into a car in the parking lot of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio has been arrested in connection with credit card fraud, according to authorities.

Bryan Munns, 42, was charged for credit card abuse, a state felony, following the incident on Jan. 25 at the Gold’s Gym located on UT Health’s campus, booking records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, surveillance footage captured Munns drive into a parking lot in an Audi, park next to a Honda CR-V and use a tool to shatter the Honda’s front passenger window.

Police said he acted like he was stretching as if he was going to work out before breaking into the car.

The Honda’s owner, who is a nursing student, told police that her backpack containing medical equipment, school work and debit card were stolen.

Police were able to find Munns by tracking down the vendor who sold him the Audi, the affidavit states.

Booking records show he was arrested on Thursday. His bond was set to $5,000.

