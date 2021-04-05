Last Chance Ministries’ tiny homes project comes to a halt due to city’s zoning rules

SAN ANTONIO – A project aimed at providing housing for the homeless has hit some roadblocks since its inception.

Pastor Jimmy Robles launched the tiny homes project in 2019, after housing the homeless at his church for close to 15 years.

Now, he is facing some challenges that require his property to abide by zoning rules in order to move forward.

The tiny homes have been sitting vacant for nearly two years. Robles said coming up with the money to take care of the homes has been the hardest part.

“Right now, it’s finances, because what they want is, they want a fire hydrant, sewer lines, water lines and all,” said Robles.

Part of the zoning requirement is also paved road access for emergency vehicles. The property currently does not have any of the installments required by the zoning mandates.

“We’ve been in communication with the city manager and now we finally got permits to move forward. So, we knocked down the fence that was here before and they approved 24 homes to get installed,” said Robles.

Ad

Robles had faced some pricey fines and citations that he has since gotten dismissed. He said he plans on continuing to work in accordance to zoning rules.

“I was able to tell the city, like our tiny homes, it’s a benefit, man. It’s a lot better than being considered like a tent city, like Austin and so forth,” said Robles.

He’s asking for the support of the community and the city to make Victorious Point Transitional Homes a reality.

“I’m hoping that I open a tiny home by the end of the year. Our goal is to have 100 houses in this property for veterans and for single families and families,” said Robles.

More on KSAT:

The tiny home movement is becoming more popular in these states