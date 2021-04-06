Man shot in parking lot of West Side motel, police say

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn in the 6800 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Culebra Road after receiving word of shots fired.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a West Side motel early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn in the 6800 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Culebra Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man was in the parking lot when a gray or silver vehicle pulled up near him and someone shot at him with a shotgun.

Police said the man was hit once in the leg and the vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital by EMS for his injuries. His name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.