Man failing to walk in crosswalk hit by vehicle on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man walking on the city’s West Side was hit by vehicle late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Grissom Road, not far from Culebra Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the man had left Cathedral Rock Park and was crossing Grissom Road from south to north when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the man was not in a crosswalk and did not yield the right of way to the westbound vehicles.

SAPD the driver of a vehicle was unable to avoid hitting the man. The driver stayed at the scene and called for help, police said. No charges are expected to be filed.

The man struck was taken to University Hospital by EMS with serious injuries. His condition, name and age are not currently known.