CPS Energy closing Northeast Side road on Sunday for repairs

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy announced that part of a Northeast Side roadway will be closed Sunday as technicians make repairs to equipment damaged in a recent traffic collision.

On Sunday, CPS Energy crews will work on high voltage overhead electric lines and associated infrastructure. The closures will impact the lane and frontage road closures of Interstate 35, near Lanark Drive.

According to the energy company, these types of closures happen regularly to maintain the “reliability of infrastructure and the utility system.” The closure will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The repairs come after a traffic collision on March 31 in the area. CPS officials say off-duty law enforcement officers will provide traffic control in the area to help drivers get to their destinations.

For more information on this closure and others like it, click here.

