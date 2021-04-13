SAPD: Driver ‘had signs of intoxication’ after crashing flatbed truck on Loop 1604, causing chain reaction

San Antonio police investigate a crash on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the 3300 block of N. Loop 1604 W.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who showed signs of intoxication after a major crash Monday afternoon on Loop 1604 on the North Side has been arrested, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Danny Orellanes, 27, was charged with intoxication assault and possession following the wreck in the 3300 block of N. Loop 1604 W., not far from Bitters Road, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to SAPD, Orellanes was driving a flatbed commercial truck at a high rate of speed on the westbound lanes of the highway. The flatbed truck was hauling sheet metal on pallets.

The driver was weaving in and out of traffic, police said, and at one point, his truck struck another vehicle.

A 22-year-old man in the other vehicle was seriously injured and transported to University Hospital, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

The wreck caused a chain reaction, and the truck’s load of sheet metal spilled onto the highway.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that officers noticed Orellanes “appeared to be unsteady on his feet and had signs of intoxication.”

A sobriety test was issued at the scene and Orellanes are arrested, police said. Jail records show he is facing two counts of possession, and his bond has been set at $61,000.

