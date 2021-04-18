SAPD: 3 juveniles in custody after leading officers on high-speed chase overnight

Three juveniles are in San Antonio police custody after officers said they were lead on a high-speed chase overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – Three juveniles are in San Antonio police custody after officers said they lead them on a high-speed chase overnight.

The incident began around 12:18 a.m., Sunday, in the 1400 block of Frio City Road.

Police said the three juveniles were in an SUV that got into a minor accident at an apartment complex when an officer spotted them and made his way toward the scene.

That’s when the juveniles fled the area in the SUV and drove at a high rate of speed down Frio City Road, according to officials.

Police said they pursued the SUV until it entered the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and caused another minor crash.

The SUV then fled the scene again and traveled a few blocks down the road when the driver lost control and rolled over on the grassy median, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and all three juveniles were taken into custody. Several charges are still pending.

Upon further investigation, police said the SUV was also deemed as stolen.

