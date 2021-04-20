SAPD: Argument erupts into shooting at Southwest Side cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a dispute at a Southwest Side cemetery ended in a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called before 4 p.m. to the San Fernando Cemetery 3 in the 1700 block of Cupples Road after reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told police that two groups “engaged in a heated verbal dispute” before it escalated to them pulling out guns.

The groups briefly opened fire at each other before fleeing in unknown directions, police said.

No one appeared to be injured in the shootout but several cars were struck by bullets.

Officers also found numerous shell casings at the site.

