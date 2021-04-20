SAPD says it is working with federal partners to monitor Chauvin verdict-related public response

SAN ANTONIO – As the country awaits the decision for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, the San Antonio Police Department says it is work with federal agencies to monitor verdict-related protests in the area.

The trial will decide the fate of six ex-Minneapolis police officers following a fatal incident that killed George Floyd.

The case, which transcends race and policing, has become a global talking point and the Alamo City also featured protests and cries for transparency in policing following Floyd’s death.

San Antonio Chief of Police William McManus said the department and federal officials are all keeping a close watch on the trial and the public response.

“So far, we have not had any information or intelligence that would lead us to believe that there’s anything going to happen here in San Antonio in terms of civil unrest,” McManus said. “We are working with our federal partners in case that happens.”

Lawyers representing Dereck Chauvin argue that Floyd died from an underlying heart condition and illegal drug use, while prosecutors say Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd.

Chauvin faces three charges in the murder trial, the most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

The jury deciding the case is made up of 6 white members and six members who are Black or identify as multiracial.

