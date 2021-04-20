Surveillance footage shows SUV following bicyclist before he was fatally shot on North Side

SAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal shooting on April 12, 2021, on the 600 block of East Evergreen Street.

San Antonio police on Tuesday released surveillance footage that shows a vehicle following a bicycle rider on a North Side street before he was killed.

SAPD said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the gray SUV, which was spotted near the shooting scene at 2:20 a.m. April 12 in the 600 block of E. Evergreen Street.

The victim, 38-year-old Jesus Cardenas, was seen riding a bicycle in the Tobin Hill area before he was shot by someone in the vehicle, police said.

PLEASE SHARE: SAPD Homicide Detectives need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle involved in a... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

He was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle driving up and down the street and following Cardenas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

