Suspect arrested after firing several shots at woman during dispute, police say

Trisstarr Mathis, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after police say she shot another woman during an argument at a Southeast Side home on Monday evening.

San Antonio police said Trisstarr Mashawnt Mathis, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm, among other charges, after the shooting at 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Dexired Drive, not far from the intersection of East Southcross and South W.W. White Road.

According to SAPD, officers received a call for a shooting and found a woman with a gunshot wound at the location.

The victim, who is also 30 years old, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told police that both women had an argument that escalated into a physical fight. The suspect drove away and fired several shots at the victim, police said.

It is unclear where the shooting victim was injured.

As police officers drove to the scene, they saw Mathis driving and pulled her over near Southcross and W.W. White.

She was detained at the scene, police said, and evidence was recovered from her vehicle.

Mathis was also charged with possession and violation of a bond/protective order, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. Her bond was set at $93,500.

