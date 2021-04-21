New smoothie, juice shop adds healthy option on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

There’s a new business on the South Side just minutes away from Lackland Air Force Base, owned by Latina entrepreneur Monica Fuentes.

Coco Bliss has a full menu of healthy freshly-squeezed juices, smoothies, and acai bowls. It is located at 5032 W Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242, right next to her parents’ Puerto Rican restaurant El Coquí.

Ad

Fuentes said she wanted to bring a healthy option to the Military and South Side community.

Coco Bliss held its grand opening on April 17. It’s regular hours will be Monday - Friday 7 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

Healthy treats from Coco Bliss (Live From the Southside Magazine)

As soon as you walk in you immediately feel the fresh and ambient vibe. And if you love posting pictures on social media, you have to take full advantage of sitting on their made-for-Insta swing. (Don’t forget to tag @Cocobliss & @Southsidesatx to share your pictures with us.)

We tried some of her favorite menu items during a sneak peek and were not disappointed. Everything we tried was made with fresh ingredients right before our eyes.

Some of the items we tried were:

Matcha Mama Smoothie that consists of matcha powder, banana, pineapple and milk

the Coco Greens Juice made with spinach, cucumber, celery, green apple, pineapple, lemon juice, and ginger

and the unforgettable Coco Bliss Bowl with coconut cream base, granola, strawberry, pineapple, banana, almond flakes, cacao nips, and a drizzle of honey and almond butter, and nutella.

Be sure you stop by and mention Live from the Southside sent you!!

Coco Bliss is on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: