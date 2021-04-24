San Antonio police asks for public’s help in finding aggravated robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is asking for the public’s assistance locating a suspect involved in a robbery.

The incident happened March 4th in the parking lot in the 8800 block of Highway 151.

Police said the suspect opened the victim’s car door, demanding that she get out. That’s when she complied and the suspect drove away in her car, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SAPD’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.

Crime Stoppers might pay a reward up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.