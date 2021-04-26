Man, 26, arrested in South Side 7-Eleven screwdriver attack, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man on Monday in connection to a dangerous disturbance at a South Side convenience store.

Oscar Ortegon, 26, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a building with the intent to assault.

The incident happened at a 7-Eleven store located in the 400 block of Fair Avenue.

A man who witnessed an attack on workers at a South Side convenience store says it appears the suspect was out for blood.