Man, 26, arrested in South Side 7-Eleven screwdriver attack, San Antonio police say

Witness ends up with cut on arm after intervening

Katrina Webber
, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart
, Photojournalist

Tags: 
crime
,
San Antonio
,
South Side

SAN ANTONIOUpdate:

The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man on Monday in connection to a dangerous disturbance at a South Side convenience store.

Image courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Oscar Ortegon, 26, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a building with the intent to assault.

The incident happened at a 7-Eleven store located in the 400 block of Fair Avenue.

Original:

A man who witnessed an attack on workers at a South Side convenience store says it appears the suspect was out for blood.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: