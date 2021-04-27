Man, 19, killed after losing control of his car in a construction zone, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 19-year-old man was killed after losing control of his car in a construction zone, New Braunfels police said.

According to a news release, the crash was reported at approximately 7:20 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Interstate Highway 25 north.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a gold Volkswagen Passat had left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole before rolling over and coming to a stop in a field off of the southbound access road, just north of the TA Truck Stop.

During the investigation, the southbound frontage road in the area was closed for approximately three hours, officials said.

Investigators said they found the driver of the Volkswagen dead and that the crash had happened sometime during the overnight hours and had “initially gone unreported.”

According to the city, the driver of the vehicle was from Fort Hood. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this crash.

