Two-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic for hospitality workers kicks off in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Restaurant Association is pushing to get more hospitality workers vaccinated throughout the state.

On Tuesday, the Texas Restaurant Association kicked off a two-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Wonderland of the Americas for people working in the industry.

“We had our Houston vaccine drive last week, and then this week, of course, today and tomorrow, it’s here in San Antonio, as well as Dallas,” said Dawn Ann Larios, executive director of the Texas Restaurant Association.

The Texas Restaurant Association partnered with University Health System and other organizations to keep hospitality workers safe amid the pandemic.

“This event is about getting people vaccinated and back to work. We have to create a sense of normalcy, and we’re getting there,” Larios said.

RELATED: Hospitality industry in San Antonio looking to hire; 2-day job fair set for next week

Ad

The initiative aims to vaccinate thousands of workers in the industry.

Wayne Glasgow, who works at a local restaurant, says he is thankful for this event.