Man shot during argument over a woman, San Antonio police say

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in the knee outside his Southeast Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of S. New Braunfels shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said the man walked outside of his apartment and began to argue with another man over a woman.

The two engaged in a shootout, police said, when the victim was struck near his knee.

Police believe the suspect fled in a car following the shooting. The investigation was ongoing Wednesday afternoon.