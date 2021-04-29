Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery on South Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for a robbery of a South Side store last month.

The robbery occurred March 22 around 6:30 p.m. at the Rivera Store in the 1400 block of Nogalitos Street.

According to police, one of the suspects held the door as the other suspect pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money. That’s when, police said, the suspects took the cash and fled.

SAPD said they searched the area, but the pair were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.