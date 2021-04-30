Cloudy icon
68º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into curb at high rate of speed in New Braunfels

Crash happened Thursday in the 1800 block of Heather Glen Drive, not far from Kowald Lane

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
New Braunfels
,
Traffic
Motorcyclist killed in New Braunfels crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A Kansas City, Missouri man died in New Braunfels after he crashed his motorcycle on Thursday.

New Braunfels police and firefighters responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Heather Glen Drive, not far from the intersection of Kowald Lane and Post Road.

Officers said the motorcyclist, later identified as 38-year old Brandon Scott Bowers, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the bike struck a curb and lost control.

Bowers was transported to Seton Hays Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

A section of the street was closed for more than two hours as police investigated. The street has since reopened.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: