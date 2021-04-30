Motorcyclist dies after crashing into curb at high rate of speed in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – A Kansas City, Missouri man died in New Braunfels after he crashed his motorcycle on Thursday.
New Braunfels police and firefighters responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Heather Glen Drive, not far from the intersection of Kowald Lane and Post Road.
Officers said the motorcyclist, later identified as 38-year old Brandon Scott Bowers, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the bike struck a curb and lost control.
Bowers was transported to Seton Hays Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
A section of the street was closed for more than two hours as police investigated. The street has since reopened.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
